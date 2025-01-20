Supreme Court Orders Enhanced Video Facilities for High-Profile Cases

The Supreme Court has directed the registrar generals of the Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi High Courts to ensure proper video conferencing facilities at a special court in Jammu and Tihar jail for cases involving JKLF chief Yasin Malik.

Malik, who is implicated in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and 1990 Srinagar shootout cases, remains imprisoned at Tihar jail. The court seeks to conduct the trials in New Delhi to prevent the need to transport Malik.

Status reports from the courts are due February 18, with CBI's plea hearing scheduled for February 21. The CBI argues that Malik represents a national security threat and opposes his physical presence at the trial.

