Gujarat High Court Advocates Call for Judicial Decorum

In the wake of concerns raised by the Gujarat High Court, senior lawyers convened with Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal to discuss the 'utter disrespect' exhibited by the president of its Advocates' Association, Brijesh Trivedi. The meeting underscored the necessity of upholding the dignity and decorum of the court.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Agarwal, had earlier noted troubling conduct by Trivedi in a 2011 PIL hearing. Trivedi was accused of attempting to 'browbeat the court' for adjournments, showing disrespect towards the institution. His actions included trying to pressure the court through irrelevant submissions and allegations.

The advocate's behavior was condemned as unethical. Advocate General Kamal Trivedi highlighted the need for mutual respect and cooperation between the bar and bench, emphasizing that such incidents should not recur. Efforts to maintain the honor of this august institution were welcomed by Chief Justice Agarwal, reaffirming her belief in constructive discourse between lawyers and judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)