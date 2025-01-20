Custodial Death Sparks Legal Action Against Thane Police Officials

An inquiry led by a magistrate has implicated five police officials in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. The inquiry's report was recently submitted to the Bombay High Court, which is overseeing a petition filed by Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, alleging his son was killed in a staged encounter.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale reviewed the sealed report and emphasized that it obligates the government to file a case against the involved officers. They requested information on the investigative body to lead the inquiry.

The report highlighted that forensic evidence did not support the police's claims that Shinde had fired a weapon, suggesting misconduct. Consequently, the court insisted on accountability by mandating an FIR and further investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)