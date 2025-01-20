Left Menu

Custodial Death Sparks Legal Action Against Thane Police Officials

An inquiry has found five policemen responsible for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, linked to the Badlapur school sexual assault case. The Bombay High Court received the report, urging the government to register a case against the officers and assign a probe agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:15 IST
Custodial Death Sparks Legal Action Against Thane Police Officials
  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry led by a magistrate has implicated five police officials in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. The inquiry's report was recently submitted to the Bombay High Court, which is overseeing a petition filed by Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, alleging his son was killed in a staged encounter.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale reviewed the sealed report and emphasized that it obligates the government to file a case against the involved officers. They requested information on the investigative body to lead the inquiry.

The report highlighted that forensic evidence did not support the police's claims that Shinde had fired a weapon, suggesting misconduct. Consequently, the court insisted on accountability by mandating an FIR and further investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025