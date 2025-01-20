Supreme Court Seeks To See Bengaluru Engineer's Son in Custody Battle
The Supreme Court has ordered the wife of a deceased Bengaluru-based engineer to present their son in a custody battle. Subhash, the father, allegedly ended his life, leaving messages blaming his wife and in-laws. His mother, Anju Devi, seeks custody, having filed a habeas corpus petition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has intervened in a contentious custody battle involving the young son of a Bengaluru-based engineer who died by suicide under contentious circumstances.
On Monday, Justices B V Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma instructed Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, to present their minor child via video-conferencing.
Subhash, whose death last December was surrounded by allegations of family discord, had left messages accusing his wife and in-laws of driving him to suicide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement