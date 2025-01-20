Supreme Court Seeks To See Bengaluru Engineer's Son in Custody Battle

The Supreme Court has intervened in a contentious custody battle involving the young son of a Bengaluru-based engineer who died by suicide under contentious circumstances.

On Monday, Justices B V Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma instructed Subhash's estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, to present their minor child via video-conferencing.

Subhash, whose death last December was surrounded by allegations of family discord, had left messages accusing his wife and in-laws of driving him to suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)