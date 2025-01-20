Left Menu

Crackdown in Delhi: Pre-Election Sweep Nets Significant Seizures

Ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, the police registered 397 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations. Crackdowns led to significant confiscations, including illegal firearms, liquor, drugs, and cash. Over 14,183 people were arrested, as authorities intensified border checks to curb illegal activities.

In a significant pre-election operation, the Delhi Police have registered 397 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations from January 7-19. This period of intensified scrutiny comes ahead of the assembly elections, showcasing a rigorous crackdown on illicit activities in the national capital.

The police have apprehended a staggering 14,183 individuals under various laws, including the Excise Act, highlighting a robust strategy to maintain electoral integrity. Their heightened vigilance at border checkpoints has successfully thwarted attempts to smuggle arms, liquor, and drugs into the city, officials confirmed on Monday.

Law enforcement efforts have resulted in the seizure of 212 illegal firearms, vast quantities of ammunition, liquor, and drugs. The operations also led to the confiscation of significant cash amounts and silver, underscoring the thoroughness of the security measures as Delhi prepares for polling on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

