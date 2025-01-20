Left Menu

Court Urges Enhanced Evidence Collection in Digital Rape Cases

A Delhi court has urged the Centre to sensitise police officials to optimise biological evidence collection in digital rape cases. This includes gathering specimens like nail clippings and finger swabs. The call follows a conviction for the digital rape of a minor, leading to recommendations for improved evidence handling.

  • India

A Delhi court has called for the Centre's intervention to sensitise police on optimizing biological evidence collection in digital rape cases, emphasizing the significance of specimens like nail clippings and finger swabs.

This request came during the court's proceedings against a man convicted for raping a minor, with charges under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Additional sessions judge Babita Puniya highlighted the necessity for enhanced evidence protocols, recommending medical examination by pediatric gynecologists in pre-pubertal cases and alerting the Home Affairs Ministry and Delhi Police for necessary compliance.

