Strengthening Democracy: Call to Revitalize Legislative Sittings

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over declining legislative sittings and urged presiding officers to address this to bolster democratic institutions. He highlighted the need for a code of conduct and emphasized smooth functioning and standing committees in legislative bodies to ensure increased accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:49 IST
Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, on Monday raised alarms about the dwindling frequency of legislative body meetings and called for efforts to remedy this, aiming to fortify democratic structures.

During the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference, Birla highlighted that the Delhi Assembly convened only 74 times over five years – the least for any full-term assembly – and stressed the need for a conduct code to uphold legislature dignity.

He urged political entities and presiding officials to collaborate in maintaining orderly house proceedings and enhancing the oversight role of standing committees for better governance transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

