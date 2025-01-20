Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Ramps Up Development in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized boosting development projects by enhancing manpower and ensuring accountability. He reviewed progress across various departments, directed project monitoring through nodal officers, and stressed solving citizen grievances promptly. The CM also focused on Gorakhpur's entrepreneurship potential and crime mitigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:27 IST
Yogi Adityanath Ramps Up Development in Uttar Pradesh
development
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive push for progress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for the acceleration of development projects by boosting manpower and ensuring accountability across key sectors.

During a comprehensive review, Adityanath evaluated initiatives under several authorities, including the Gorakhpur Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation. He mandated timely, high-quality project completions, assigning nodal officers for implementation and instituting bi-weekly reviews by the District Magistrate or senior officials.

Addressing public engagement, Adityanath instructed officials to actively involve citizens, quickly resolve grievances via the CM Helpline, and maintain communication with public representatives. Highlighting Gorakhpur as an entrepreneurial hub, he urged swift resolution of related concerns, alongside reinforcing strong crime policies and enhanced policing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025