Yogi Adityanath Ramps Up Development in Uttar Pradesh

In a decisive push for progress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for the acceleration of development projects by boosting manpower and ensuring accountability across key sectors.

During a comprehensive review, Adityanath evaluated initiatives under several authorities, including the Gorakhpur Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation. He mandated timely, high-quality project completions, assigning nodal officers for implementation and instituting bi-weekly reviews by the District Magistrate or senior officials.

Addressing public engagement, Adityanath instructed officials to actively involve citizens, quickly resolve grievances via the CM Helpline, and maintain communication with public representatives. Highlighting Gorakhpur as an entrepreneurial hub, he urged swift resolution of related concerns, alongside reinforcing strong crime policies and enhanced policing efforts.

