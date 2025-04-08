Left Menu

Empowering Entrepreneurs: A Decade of Mudra Yojana Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of the Mudra Yojana scheme, which, over 10 years, has issued Rs 33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans, empowering entrepreneurs. A significant portion of beneficiaries are marginalized communities and women, promoting financial and social inclusion across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 10th anniversary of the Mudra Yojana scheme, emphasizing its monumental success in fostering entrepreneurship across India. The scheme has sanctioned over Rs 33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans, signaling a shift towards financial inclusion and social empowerment, particularly benefiting marginalized communities and women.

During a discussion with beneficiaries, Modi urged Indians to encourage entrepreneurial spirit among peers, aiming to transform more individuals into job providers. He noted the scheme's vast reach, with 52 crore loans disbursed, reinforcing its role in India's economic and social development.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Pankaj Chaudhary echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments, highlighting Mudra's crucial role in promoting self-employment and financial access since its inception in 2015. With expanded loan categories, the scheme continues to create opportunities for small businesses and marginalized groups nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

