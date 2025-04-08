Empowering Entrepreneurs: A Decade of Mudra Yojana Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 10th anniversary of the Mudra Yojana scheme, emphasizing its monumental success in fostering entrepreneurship across India. The scheme has sanctioned over Rs 33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans, signaling a shift towards financial inclusion and social empowerment, particularly benefiting marginalized communities and women.

During a discussion with beneficiaries, Modi urged Indians to encourage entrepreneurial spirit among peers, aiming to transform more individuals into job providers. He noted the scheme's vast reach, with 52 crore loans disbursed, reinforcing its role in India's economic and social development.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Pankaj Chaudhary echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments, highlighting Mudra's crucial role in promoting self-employment and financial access since its inception in 2015. With expanded loan categories, the scheme continues to create opportunities for small businesses and marginalized groups nationwide.

