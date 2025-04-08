Empowering Entrepreneurs: A Decade of Mudra Yojana Success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the success of the Mudra Yojana scheme, which, over 10 years, has issued Rs 33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans, empowering entrepreneurs. A significant portion of beneficiaries are marginalized communities and women, promoting financial and social inclusion across India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 10th anniversary of the Mudra Yojana scheme, emphasizing its monumental success in fostering entrepreneurship across India. The scheme has sanctioned over Rs 33 lakh crore in collateral-free loans, signaling a shift towards financial inclusion and social empowerment, particularly benefiting marginalized communities and women.
During a discussion with beneficiaries, Modi urged Indians to encourage entrepreneurial spirit among peers, aiming to transform more individuals into job providers. He noted the scheme's vast reach, with 52 crore loans disbursed, reinforcing its role in India's economic and social development.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Pankaj Chaudhary echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments, highlighting Mudra's crucial role in promoting self-employment and financial access since its inception in 2015. With expanded loan categories, the scheme continues to create opportunities for small businesses and marginalized groups nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Danantara Indonesia's Dream Team Unveiled: A New Era for Economic Growth
AfDB to Invest $331M in Lesotho Under 2025–2030 Strategy to Accelerate Economic Growth
Mamata Banerjee Lures British Investment with Historical Ties and Economic Growth
Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2025-26: A New Era of Economic Growth
Tourism as a Catalyst for Economic Growth: Insights from Kota University