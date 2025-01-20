Fire Erupts in Rubber Godown Near Park Circus Station

A substantial fire erupted at a rubber storage facility near Park Circus suburban railway station on Monday afternoon, according to police reports.

The incident occurred at around 3.21 pm, enveloping the densely populated area in black smoke.

Despite the fire's intensity, fortunately, there have been no injuries or casualties reported as of now.

Eighteen firefighting units were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was eventually brought under control after four hours of relentless efforts by the emergency services.

Sources from Eastern Railway informed that train services along the Ballygunge-Park Circus-Sir Gurudas Halt-Kankurgachi chord line faced partial disruptions due to the fire.

The overhead power supply at Park Circus station was disconnected at 3.44 pm as a precautionary measure, although trains on the Sealdah South section continued to run smoothly.

The origin of the fire remains uncertain at this time.

