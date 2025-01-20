Court of Appeal Greenlights Clifford Chance's London Lawsuit Against Societe Generale

The Court of Appeal has ruled that Clifford Chance's legal battle against Societe Generale can proceed in London. The dispute centers on the law firm's representation of the French bank in a failed $483 million gold deal case.

Clifford Chance represented Societe Generale from 2008 to 2017 when the bank sued Turkish jewellers Goldas Kuyumculuk Sanayi Ithalat Ihracat over 15.725 metric tons of gold bullion. The case was dismissed, prompting the bank to claim negligence by the law firm.

The High Court in London previously ruled against relocating the dispute to France, a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal, allowing the lawsuit to continue in the UK.

