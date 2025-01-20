Village Head's Funeral Gesture Sparks Caste Conflict

A Dalit village head in Uttar Pradesh has accused another local leader of harassment after arranging firewood for a fellow villager's funeral. Sunita Devi claims that Rajghat Kakra village head, Sunil Singh, retaliated by digging up the road outside her house.

The incident is reported to have escalated into a caste-based dispute, with allegations that Singh obstructed access to the home by declaring the road a 'khalihaan' or common land. Witnesses stated Singh used derogatory slurs during the confrontation.

The superintendent of police has launched a probe, and Assistant Superintendent Namrata Srivastava promises strict action against any wrongdoers. Singh, however, defends his actions, stating that the road was on communal property.

