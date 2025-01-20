Left Menu

Escape of 'Tiger': Inside the Chaos of South Africa's Illegal Gold Mines

A suspected gang leader named 'Tiger' escaped police custody in South Africa, sparking controversy over the handling of illegal gold mining operations. The escape occurred during a raid that led to the rescue of 246 miners. Authorities face scrutiny over legal accountability and police conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:51 IST
Escape of 'Tiger': Inside the Chaos of South Africa's Illegal Gold Mines
Tiger

A suspected gang leader, dubbed 'Tiger,' has eluded South African authorities after escaping from police custody, officials confirmed Monday. His escape came in the wake of a significant raid on an illegal gold mine in which 78 miners were reported dead.

According to national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, 'Tiger' had surfaced from a deep mine shaft in Stilfontein and was meant to be taken directly to a police station. However, during a routine check, it was discovered that he was missing from the holding cells.

The incident has triggered an internal investigation and a manhunt by the police, amid widespread criticism of the police's aggressive tactics during their prolonged siege of the gold mine. The operation had previously drawn condemnation and has reopened debates about state accountability for miner safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025