Escape of 'Tiger': Inside the Chaos of South Africa's Illegal Gold Mines

A suspected gang leader, dubbed 'Tiger,' has eluded South African authorities after escaping from police custody, officials confirmed Monday. His escape came in the wake of a significant raid on an illegal gold mine in which 78 miners were reported dead.

According to national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, 'Tiger' had surfaced from a deep mine shaft in Stilfontein and was meant to be taken directly to a police station. However, during a routine check, it was discovered that he was missing from the holding cells.

The incident has triggered an internal investigation and a manhunt by the police, amid widespread criticism of the police's aggressive tactics during their prolonged siege of the gold mine. The operation had previously drawn condemnation and has reopened debates about state accountability for miner safety.

