BJP Champions 'One Nation One Election' in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has established a unit in Madhya Pradesh to promote the 'one nation one election' idea. Led by retired High Court judge Rohit Arya, the initiative aims to increase awareness and support for synchronized elections, viewed as vital for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:53 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a dedicated unit to emphasize the 'one nation one election' initiative in Madhya Pradesh, according to insider information disclosed on Monday.

Former High Court judge Rohit Arya will head this unit as convener, while Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has been appointed co-convener. The BJP has announced plans to host discussions and lectures throughout Madhya Pradesh to bolster awareness of synchronized elections.

"Holding simultaneous elections across the country is a critical national issue. Synchronizing polls will foster development, and we are committed to communicating this to the citizens," Bhargava told PTI. Two pertinent bills, aimed at establishing the framework for such elections, were introduced last December in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

