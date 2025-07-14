Voter List Revision Sparks Heated Debate Ahead of Bihar Elections
Amid preparations for the Bihar elections, a special voter list revision stirs controversy. Leaders criticize the move, citing chaos and poor execution, while opinions clash over including foreign nationals on electoral rolls.
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has voiced concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, describing the process as chaotic and troubling for residents. Rai criticized the Election Commission's hasty decision-making amid the upcoming Bihar elections, urging for more meticulous preparation.
Independent MP Pappu Yadav joined the chorus of dissent, labeling the Election Commission as 'Dhritrashtra' for allegedly disregarding constitutional mandates and Supreme Court advice. Yadav emphasized the need to accept Aadhaar and other documents as valid voter identification.
In contrast, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia expressed support for removing foreign nationals from the electoral rolls, asserting that this step should extend beyond Bihar to other states. Chandolia's comments highlight the contentious nature of the revision process across the political spectrum.
