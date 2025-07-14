Left Menu

Voter List Revision Sparks Heated Debate Ahead of Bihar Elections

Amid preparations for the Bihar elections, a special voter list revision stirs controversy. Leaders criticize the move, citing chaos and poor execution, while opinions clash over including foreign nationals on electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:45 IST
Voter List Revision Sparks Heated Debate Ahead of Bihar Elections
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has voiced concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, describing the process as chaotic and troubling for residents. Rai criticized the Election Commission's hasty decision-making amid the upcoming Bihar elections, urging for more meticulous preparation.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav joined the chorus of dissent, labeling the Election Commission as 'Dhritrashtra' for allegedly disregarding constitutional mandates and Supreme Court advice. Yadav emphasized the need to accept Aadhaar and other documents as valid voter identification.

In contrast, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia expressed support for removing foreign nationals from the electoral rolls, asserting that this step should extend beyond Bihar to other states. Chandolia's comments highlight the contentious nature of the revision process across the political spectrum.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025