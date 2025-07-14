VIP's Mukesh Sahani Challenges Bihar Leadership as Assembly Elections Loom

Mukesh Sahani, the founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), made bold assertions on Monday regarding his party's influence in Bihar's political landscape. Speaking to ANI, Sahani claimed that the VIP ranks just below the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in terms of voter support.

Emphasizing his party's financial strength, Sahani suggested that the VIP possesses more resources than those available to Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. He advised Kumar to step down, proposing that only leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, or himself are fit to carry forward Kumar's legacy.

These remarks coincide with growing political tensions as Bihar gears up for its assembly elections later this year. Sahani also spotlighted concerns over the infiltration of foreign nationals into the electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of both the Union Home Minister and Bihar's Chief Minister to preserve electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)