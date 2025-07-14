Left Menu

VIP's Mukesh Sahani Challenges Bihar Leadership as Assembly Elections Loom

Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahani asserts his party holds significant influence in Bihar, second only to RJD in votes, and calls for leadership changes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. He criticizes the infiltration of foreign nationals in electoral rolls and demands resignations of key leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:24 IST
VIP's Mukesh Sahani Challenges Bihar Leadership as Assembly Elections Loom
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Sahani, the founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), made bold assertions on Monday regarding his party's influence in Bihar's political landscape. Speaking to ANI, Sahani claimed that the VIP ranks just below the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in terms of voter support.

Emphasizing his party's financial strength, Sahani suggested that the VIP possesses more resources than those available to Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. He advised Kumar to step down, proposing that only leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, or himself are fit to carry forward Kumar's legacy.

These remarks coincide with growing political tensions as Bihar gears up for its assembly elections later this year. Sahani also spotlighted concerns over the infiltration of foreign nationals into the electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of both the Union Home Minister and Bihar's Chief Minister to preserve electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025