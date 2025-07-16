AAP Withdraws from INDIA Alliance Post-Lok Sabha Elections amid Demolition Outcry

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially parted ways with the INDIA alliance following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, according to party MP Sanjay Singh's statement on Wednesday. The collaboration, which saw the AAP contest elections in Delhi in partnership with Congress, has now ceased, with both parties campaigning independently in Haryana and Delhi's Legislative Assembly elections.

Addressing the media via ANI, Singh remarked that the INDIA alliance was relevant only until the Lok Sabha polls. He emphasized that AAP continues to oppose governmental policies perceived as misguided while focusing on demolition issues affecting communities from Bihar, UP, and Purvanchal. Singh declared that AAP's primary concern at this moment is the ongoing destruction of homes and shops in these regions, promising to bring up the topic in Parliament in the context of Delhi.

Simultaneously, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the BJP's governance in Delhi, accusing it of orchestrating widespread demolition of slums, which he claims has left many homeless. In a protest at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal stated that these actions compromise the livelihoods of slum residents. During his election campaign, Kejriwal warned that the BJP had plans to demolish these areas, a claim he reiterates with the purported demolition of Delhi within five months of BJP's tenure.

