Left Menu

AAP Withdraws from INDIA Alliance Post-Lok Sabha Elections amid Demolition Outcry

AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced the party's withdrawal from the INDIA alliance post-Lok Sabha elections. The AAP criticized BJP over alleged slum demolitions in Delhi. AAP aims to address the demolition issue in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:43 IST
AAP Withdraws from INDIA Alliance Post-Lok Sabha Elections amid Demolition Outcry
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially parted ways with the INDIA alliance following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, according to party MP Sanjay Singh's statement on Wednesday. The collaboration, which saw the AAP contest elections in Delhi in partnership with Congress, has now ceased, with both parties campaigning independently in Haryana and Delhi's Legislative Assembly elections.

Addressing the media via ANI, Singh remarked that the INDIA alliance was relevant only until the Lok Sabha polls. He emphasized that AAP continues to oppose governmental policies perceived as misguided while focusing on demolition issues affecting communities from Bihar, UP, and Purvanchal. Singh declared that AAP's primary concern at this moment is the ongoing destruction of homes and shops in these regions, promising to bring up the topic in Parliament in the context of Delhi.

Simultaneously, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the BJP's governance in Delhi, accusing it of orchestrating widespread demolition of slums, which he claims has left many homeless. In a protest at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal stated that these actions compromise the livelihoods of slum residents. During his election campaign, Kejriwal warned that the BJP had plans to demolish these areas, a claim he reiterates with the purported demolition of Delhi within five months of BJP's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025