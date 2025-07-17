Turbulent Times for the Yen: Elections and U.S. Trade Tensions

The yen experienced a significant drop on Thursday amidst mounting fears regarding Japan's key election and a stagnating trade agreement with the U.S. that threatens to raise tariffs. Japan's currency plummeted to a one-year low against the euro as polls suggested Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition risked losing its upper house majority.

Japan's main trade negotiator discussed tariffs with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick via phone, as Japan's exports continued to decline for the second month. "The intersection of elections, tariffs, and Japan-U.S. relations presents valid reasons to sell the yen," commented Bart Wakabayashi from State Street.

As August 1 looms, many of Japan's trade partners anticipate increased tariffs. Overseas shipments saw a 0.5% decline in June year-on-year. Prime Minister Ishiba is set to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, coinciding with domestic pressures from Sunday's election, signaling potential government fiscal changes.

