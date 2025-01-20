Left Menu

Unanswered Questions Linger in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case

Concerns persist among Delhi doctors over unresolved aspects of a rape-and-murder case involving a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Although the main accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment, questions about potential complicity remain, reflecting on the efficacy of investigation efforts by authorities.

Updated: 20-01-2025 20:32 IST
Unanswered Questions Linger in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case
Doctors in Delhi have voiced apprehension over unresolved aspects of the rape-and-murder case involving a trainee doctor in Kolkata, despite a local court's life imprisonment sentence for the primary suspect on Monday.

The incident traces back to August 9, 2024, when the body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Kolkata Police subsequently detained Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, as the alleged perpetrator.

The Sealdah court, while sentencing Roy to life imprisonment until death and ordering compensation for the victim's family, rejected capital punishment demands by deeming the crime not 'rarest of rare.' Doctors continue to demand answers surrounding other potential culprits, as stated during protests.

