Left Menu

Visa Scam Shocker: Immigration Firm MD Arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended a managing director of an immigration consultancy for allegedly defrauding a client for Rs 14.5 lakh on false Canadian visa promises. A client from Rohini, Delhi faced stagnation in her visa process, discovering fabricated details in her application. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:43 IST
Visa Scam Shocker: Immigration Firm MD Arrested in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested a managing director of a private immigration consultancy in connection with an alleged fraud case amounting to Rs 14.5 lakh over a Canadian visa, an official disclosed on Monday.

The complainant, a 29-year-old woman from Rohini, Delhi, detailed in her FIR that she engaged the consultancy in July 2023, trusting them to facilitate her relocation to Canada. Despite paying a substantial sum of Rs 24 lakh, her visa process did not progress, with the company failing to provide any updates as cited in the FIR.

Upon further investigation, she unearthed forged details in her application, including phony educational credentials and an invalid Labour Market Impact Assessment number. The company allegedly produced counterfeit Canadian government documents and a fraudulent job offer letter. Even after confronting the firm, cheques issued by the accused as reimbursement were dishonored. Police have taken action with further investigation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025