Visa Scam Shocker: Immigration Firm MD Arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a managing director of a private immigration consultancy in connection with an alleged fraud case amounting to Rs 14.5 lakh over a Canadian visa, an official disclosed on Monday.

The complainant, a 29-year-old woman from Rohini, Delhi, detailed in her FIR that she engaged the consultancy in July 2023, trusting them to facilitate her relocation to Canada. Despite paying a substantial sum of Rs 24 lakh, her visa process did not progress, with the company failing to provide any updates as cited in the FIR.

Upon further investigation, she unearthed forged details in her application, including phony educational credentials and an invalid Labour Market Impact Assessment number. The company allegedly produced counterfeit Canadian government documents and a fraudulent job offer letter. Even after confronting the firm, cheques issued by the accused as reimbursement were dishonored. Police have taken action with further investigation underway.

