Kharge's Bold Warning: Revitalizing Congress Amidst Electoral Fraud Allegations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a strong message to party leaders, urging those who are not contributing to step aside, as he addressed the AICC session in Ahmedabad.

He highlighted alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra and criticized the Election Commission for neglecting irregularities, advocating a return to ballot paper voting.

Kharge accused the ruling BJP of fostering communal division and crony capitalism, warning against the erosion of democracy and urging a determined fight for justice.

