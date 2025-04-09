Kharge's Bold Warning: Revitalizing Congress Amidst Electoral Fraud Allegations
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge issues a stern warning to non-performing leaders during the AICC session. Emphasizing electoral fraud concerns in Maharashtra, Kharge calls for a return to ballot paper and criticizes the Election Commission. He also accuses the BJP of promoting communalism and undermining democracy.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a strong message to party leaders, urging those who are not contributing to step aside, as he addressed the AICC session in Ahmedabad.
He highlighted alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra and criticized the Election Commission for neglecting irregularities, advocating a return to ballot paper voting.
Kharge accused the ruling BJP of fostering communal division and crony capitalism, warning against the erosion of democracy and urging a determined fight for justice.
