Left Menu

Kharge's Bold Warning: Revitalizing Congress Amidst Electoral Fraud Allegations

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge issues a stern warning to non-performing leaders during the AICC session. Emphasizing electoral fraud concerns in Maharashtra, Kharge calls for a return to ballot paper and criticizes the Election Commission. He also accuses the BJP of promoting communalism and undermining democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:37 IST
Kharge's Bold Warning: Revitalizing Congress Amidst Electoral Fraud Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge delivered a strong message to party leaders, urging those who are not contributing to step aside, as he addressed the AICC session in Ahmedabad.

He highlighted alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra and criticized the Election Commission for neglecting irregularities, advocating a return to ballot paper voting.

Kharge accused the ruling BJP of fostering communal division and crony capitalism, warning against the erosion of democracy and urging a determined fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025