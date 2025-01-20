Trump's Bold Moves: Redefining Immigration Policies
President-elect Donald Trump plans a major overhaul of U.S. immigration policies, including ending birthright citizenship, sending troops to the southern border, and halting asylum access. These measures, part of a campaign promise on illegal immigration, may face significant legal challenges and public scrutiny.
Updated: 20-01-2025 21:18 IST
In a bold move aimed at reshaping the future of U.S. immigration, President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to issue a series of sweeping executive orders.
These plans include ending birthright citizenship and sending troops to the southern border, as well as halting asylum access, according to a White House official.
Critics warn these changes may face serious legal challenges, sparking tension across immigrant communities nationwide.
