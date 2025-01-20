Left Menu

Controversial Bail Plea in Ghatkopar Hoarding Case

Arshad Khan, implicated in the fatal Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, seeks bail alleging investigation bias. The incident resulted in 17 fatalities and over 80 injuries. Khan denies involvement or benefiting from the hoarding company. The prosecution, however, claims substantial evidence against him exists.

Updated: 20-01-2025 21:50 IST
Businessman Arshad Khan, central to the investigation in the catastrophic Ghatkopar hoarding collapse, has requested bail, asserting that the probe against him is unjust and baseless.

On May 13 last year, 17 people lost their lives and more than 80 were injured when an oversized, illegal hoarding toppled onto a petrol pump in the Ghatkopar area amid heavy winds and rain.

Khan, who evaded authorities for seven months post-call for a statement in the case, was apprehended in Lucknow last month. He contends his name is absent from the FIR and claims he has been wrongly implicated.

Furthermore, Khan maintains no connections to EGO Media, the company responsible for erecting the hoarding, nor to any governmental body that permitted its construction.

He argues that the accusations pertain to collusion with the police commissioner to secure hoarding permits. Nevertheless, the investigating agency has not accused any commissioners, highlighting, according to Khan, investigative flaws.

Khan insists he has not benefited financially from EGO Media's endeavors and seeks fairness, noting another main accused has already been granted bail. The prosecution, however, refutes his claims, asserting ample evidence of his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

