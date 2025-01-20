Public Outrage Ensues After Disturbing Video Emerges from Bulandshahr
A video from Bulandshahr sparked outrage, appearing to show a car intentionally running over a puppy. Police detained a 70-year-old retired officer after the video went viral. Animal rights groups and social media users called for stern action. The case is registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
A shocking video showing a car allegedly running over a puppy in Bulandshahr has sparked widespread outrage. Authorities quickly detained the accused after the clip went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from the public.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Rijul confirmed the arrest of a 70-year-old retired police officer, following an investigation of the incident. The video, which surfaced online, prompted immediate action by law enforcement.
An FIR has been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, with further evidence being collected to ensure legal action. Animal rights advocates and online users are demanding severe penalties for the accused involved in this egregious act.
