Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee Granted Conditional Bail Amid Health Scare

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, embroiled in a money-laundering case, was hospitalized after breathing issues in jail. Despite a Supreme Court conditional bail, he's still imprisoned due to other case charges. Chatterjee is involved in eight cases by ED and CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:26 IST
Partha Chatterjee
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, embroiled in a money-laundering case, was hospitalized on Monday after experiencing breathing difficulties in jail, sources revealed.

Chatterjee was transferred to the SSKM Hospital when he encountered respiratory discomfort at the Presidency jail. He received nebulizer treatment before being admitted to the cardiology department, where sources confirm he is now stable.

The Supreme Court conditionally granted him bail effective February 1, 2025, contingent on his posting bail bonds. Despite his intrinsic involvement in eight cases—three under the Enforcement Directorate's watch and five by the CBI—the suspended Trinamool Congress member remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

