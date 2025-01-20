Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Enhanced Legislative Decorum and Efficiency at 85th AIPOC

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla raised concerns over the erosion of legislative dignity, declining number of sittings, and planned disruptions during his inaugural address at the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) held at the Bihar Legislature Premises, Patna, today.

Shri Birla highlighted the worrying trends of declining parliamentary productivity and the disruption of proceedings, emphasizing that legislatures are meant to serve as platforms for meaningful debates and discussions. He urged lawmakers to prioritize efficient scheduling and effective use of parliamentary time to address pressing national issues and represent the voice of the people effectively.

“The dignity and prestige of legislatures must be maintained. Representatives must rise above political ideologies to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities,” Shri Birla stated, urging political parties to adopt internal Codes of Conduct to guide members’ behavior in the House.

Role of Presiding Officers

The Speaker called on Presiding Officers to uphold constitutional values and create a culture of accountability within legislatures. He stressed that effective leadership by Presiding Officers is essential to establishing good practices, fostering healthy parliamentary traditions, and ensuring that democratic institutions remain robust.

Shri Birla also suggested the establishment of platforms for the training and capacity-building of local bodies, modeled after the AIPOC, to enhance governance at grassroots levels.

Emphasis on Technology and Transparency

Highlighting the importance of modern tools, Shri Birla advocated for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology, and social media to make legislatures more effective and accessible to the public.

AI-driven tools can enhance transparency and efficiency in legislative proceedings.

He noted that India’s Parliament and many State Legislative Assemblies are transitioning to paperless operations, setting a precedent for others.

The ambitious “One Nation, One Legislative Platform” initiative is set to become a reality by the end of 2025, furthering the goal of unified and efficient legislative functioning.

Strengthening Parliamentary Committees

Shri Birla underscored the need for improved dialogue and collaboration between committees across legislatures. “Committees must work based on ground realities to ensure that public money is used efficiently and for the maximum welfare of citizens,” he remarked.

Federalism and National Unity

Reiterating the importance of Cooperative Federalism, Shri Birla urged both the Centre and States to work in tandem for national progress under the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He emphasized the role of State Legislatures in addressing local needs while aligning policies with national interests to drive the country’s development and self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

Updated Parliamentary Resource Launched

On the occasion, Shri Birla released the updated ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’ (8th English edition and 5th Hindi edition), edited by Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha. This resource provides comprehensive insights into parliamentary procedures, enhancing understanding and transparency for both lawmakers and citizens.

Conclusion

The Speaker concluded by calling for collective efforts to uphold the sanctity of legislatures and ensure that their operations reflect the aspirations of the people. He expressed optimism that the conference would pave the way for reforms aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and fostering accountability.

The inauguration of the conference was preceded by a meeting of the AIPOC Standing Committee, chaired by Shri Om Birla. The event highlighted a shared commitment to addressing key challenges in governance and enhancing the effectiveness of legislative bodies nationwide.