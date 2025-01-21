Left Menu

Valencia and Real Sociedad Unite Against Racism On the Field

During Sunday's match, Valencia and Real Sociedad condemned racist abuse toward players Take Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea. The incident, reported to LaLiga, spurred Valencia to promise severe action against offenders. Tensions rise as calls grow for Spain to address racism in football, influencing its potential World Cup bids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:33 IST
Valencia and Real Sociedad Unite Against Racism On the Field
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming incident shaking the football community, Valencia and Real Sociedad have made strong public condemnations following racist abuse aimed at Japanese player Take Kubo and forward Ander Barrenetxea. The incident occurred during Sunday's match at Mestalla stadium.

Immediately following the match, an outraged Real Sociedad reported the incident to LaLiga. Valencia has since vowed to assist authorities fully, expressing the club's intention to impose strict disciplinary measures on those identified as responsible.

This episode follows a precedent set by a recent court ruling in Valencia regarding similar abuse towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. The events have contributed to growing pressure on Spain, with threats of losing its bid to host the 2030 World Cup unless decisive measures against racism are implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025