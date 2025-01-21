Left Menu

Trump's DEI Rollback: A Controversial Return to Binary Gender Policies

President Donald Trump's imminent executive orders aim to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs while recognizing only two immutable sexes. This move challenges existing civil rights efforts and faces strong opposition from advocacy groups. Corporations show varied responses to Trump's anticipated policies, reflecting broader social tensions.

Updated: 21-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:57 IST
President Donald Trump plans to issue executive orders to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, recognizing only male and female sexes as unchangeable, according to a White House official. This imminent action reflects Trump's pledge to forge a 'color-blind and merit-based' society as he assumes the presidency.

Advocacy groups swiftly responded, vowing to resist any rollbacks on DEI and transgender rights. Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson stated, 'We refuse to back down,' emphasizing the fight to safeguard minority rights and challenge these proposed changes.

Corporations display a mixed stance toward DEI measures, with some retreating while others, like Apple, remain committed. Trump's administration's gender policies continue to stir contentious debates, impacting corporate strategies and prompting legal challenges.

