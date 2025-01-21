Murphy Challenges NYC's Congestion Pricing Program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has urged President Trump to reconsider New York City's congestion pricing initiative. He labels it a 'disaster' for New Jersey commuters. The program, operational since January 5, imposes a $9 charge on passenger vehicles during peak hours, with reduced fees at night.
Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey has called on President Donald Trump to reassess the launch of New York City's congestion pricing program.
Implemented on January 5, this groundbreaking program charges passenger vehicles $9 during peak periods when entering Manhattan south of 60th Street.
Murphy, a Democrat, described the program as a 'disaster for New Jersey commuters,' urging federal authorities to conduct a thorough review.
