Elon Musk Left To Lead Government Efficiency Task Force After Ramaswamy's Exit

Vivek Ramaswamy exits the Government Efficiency task force after Trump picks him and Elon Musk for leadership. Ramaswamy shifts focus to potential political campaigns in Ohio, leaving Musk to handle federal cost-cutting alone amid ethical concerns regarding his business ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 04:04 IST
The Government Efficiency task force, initially jointly led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, sees a significant shift as Ramaswamy departs. This move leaves Musk solely in charge of the commission dedicated to insourcing cost-cutting measures within the federal government.

Ramaswamy, a former GOP presidential hopeful, is pivoting towards political aspirations in Ohio, aiming possibly for gubernatorial candidacy after showing interest in a Senate vacancy. His departure aligns with DOGE's structural stipulations, as confirmed by officials.

Musk's continued involvement sparks ethical debates due to his substantial defense contracts with SpaceX, alongside potential benefits for Tesla and other ventures with Trump's presidential agenda. Such governmental downsizing initiatives attempted previously often face public backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

