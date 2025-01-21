Left Menu

Trump Promises Pardons for Capitol Riot Defendants

Donald Trump announced plans to pardon individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol riot during a speech in Washington. He assured supporters of pardons for those he believes were treated unfairly. This move is part of Trump's political strategy, echoing promises made during his 2024 campaign trail.

Updated: 21-01-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:28 IST
Former President Donald Trump declared his intention to pardon numerous individuals charged in the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Speaking at Washington's Capital One Arena, Trump reiterated a campaign promise, highlighting his commitment to those he believes have been unjustly treated.

Trump, while addressing his audience, refrained from specifying an exact number of pardons but emphasized his determination to 'release' what he termed as 'great hostages.' Despite referring to Capitol riot defendants as such, these individuals have been subject to legal proceedings, with many admitting to or being convicted of crimes.

Sourced information indicated that Trump plans to commute sentences for some who assaulted law enforcement and offer full pardons for non-violent offenders. The Justice Department has charged over 1,580 people, and Trump's promise echoes his campaign theme of addressing perceived injustices in legal processes affecting his supporters.

