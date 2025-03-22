Trump Targets Legal System Abuses with New Memorandum

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum aimed at curbing legal system abuses, as announced by the White House. The directive seeks to address the misuse of the federal courts.

The memorandum instructs the attorney general to pursue sanctions against lawyers and law firms engaging in unfounded litigation. This move targets those involved in frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious legal actions against the United States.

The scope of the memorandum extends to cases within executive departments and agencies, highlighting the administration's focus on maintaining the integrity of legal proceedings.

