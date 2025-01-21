Trump's Second Term: A Swift Departure from Biden's Policies

In a bold start to his second term, Donald Trump, the 47th US president, signed a series of executive orders on Monday. These orders seek to overturn significant policies introduced during the Biden administration, asserting a clear departure from the previous government's direction.

Trump's orders include a controversial reversal from the Paris climate treaty, a mandate for federal employees to return to office five days a week, and a federal hiring freeze. These moves reflect Trump's commitment to dismantling what he has often called the 'deep state' bureaucracy, in contrast to Biden's efforts to expand the federal workforce.

Additionally, Trump has reinstated the classification of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism and halted numerous pending federal regulations. These actions underscore his intention to curtail perceived federal overreach and initiate a rigorous governance style that resonates with his earlier administration's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)