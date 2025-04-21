Calls for Justice: Dismantling Sri Lanka's Deep State

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of Sri Lanka's Catholic church, has publicly advocated for the dismantling of what he terms a 'deep state' within the country. Ranjith alleges that this entity obstructs a credible investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which claimed 258 lives.

The attacks, carried out by nine suicide bombers from the National Thawheed Jamaat, linked to ISIS, targeted churches and hotels. In his memorial address, Ranjith reiterated his call for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to frame laws against this 'deep state' to ensure justice for the victims.

The Catholic community has shown their discontent with the lack of progress, supporting Dissanayake in the last presidential election. They anticipate that Dissanayake will fulfill his campaign promise to identify the masterminds behind the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)