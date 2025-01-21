Trump Questions Gaza Ceasefire Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubt over the Gaza ceasefire agreement, questioning the full implementation of its three phases. While speaking at the Oval Office, he described Gaza as a 'massive demolition site' and emphasized the need for it to be rebuilt differently.
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced skepticism regarding the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday. When questioned about the potential successful implementation of all three phases, he conveyed his concerns.
Addressing reporters from the Oval Office where he was signing executive orders, Trump described Gaza as a 'massive demolition site.' He noted the necessity for a reconstructive approach to the densely-populated Palestinian enclave.
The president's remarks cast doubt over the ceasefire's effectiveness, highlighting the challenges in dealing with the aftermath of the conflict.
