Left Menu

Trump Questions Gaza Ceasefire Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubt over the Gaza ceasefire agreement, questioning the full implementation of its three phases. While speaking at the Oval Office, he described Gaza as a 'massive demolition site' and emphasized the need for it to be rebuilt differently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:03 IST
Trump Questions Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced skepticism regarding the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday. When questioned about the potential successful implementation of all three phases, he conveyed his concerns.

Addressing reporters from the Oval Office where he was signing executive orders, Trump described Gaza as a 'massive demolition site.' He noted the necessity for a reconstructive approach to the densely-populated Palestinian enclave.

The president's remarks cast doubt over the ceasefire's effectiveness, highlighting the challenges in dealing with the aftermath of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025