Trump Questions Gaza Ceasefire Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced skepticism regarding the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday. When questioned about the potential successful implementation of all three phases, he conveyed his concerns.

Addressing reporters from the Oval Office where he was signing executive orders, Trump described Gaza as a 'massive demolition site.' He noted the necessity for a reconstructive approach to the densely-populated Palestinian enclave.

The president's remarks cast doubt over the ceasefire's effectiveness, highlighting the challenges in dealing with the aftermath of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)