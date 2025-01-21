Trump Delays TikTok Ban Amid Complex U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing TikTok to continue operations for 75 days, despite ongoing national security concerns. This decision provides temporary relief for TikTok users while ByteDance, its China-based parent company, continues the search for a U.S. buyer to avoid a potential ban.

The controversial order, which prevents the app store ban from taking effect, comes as concerns grow over TikTok's potential use as a tool for surveillance by Beijing. Currently, 170 million American users regained their access, although new TikTok downloads remain unavailable from Google and Apple's app stores due to the legal aspects of the ban.

Business leaders, lawmakers, and legal scholars are attentively observing; the situation opens a complex dialogue on regulatory, legal, and geopolitical issues. Trump's executive order extends the timeline for ByteDance's divestiture, but the conditions under which the sale occurs remain contentious and legally intricate.

(With inputs from agencies.)