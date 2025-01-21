Left Menu

Trump Delays TikTok Ban Amid Complex U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to delay a ban on TikTok amid ongoing national security concerns. While ByteDance seeks a U.S. buyer, the app remains unavailable for new downloads due to legalities, yet current users regained access. This decision impacts regulatory, legal, and geopolitical dimensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:15 IST
Trump Delays TikTok Ban Amid Complex U.S.-China Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing TikTok to continue operations for 75 days, despite ongoing national security concerns. This decision provides temporary relief for TikTok users while ByteDance, its China-based parent company, continues the search for a U.S. buyer to avoid a potential ban.

The controversial order, which prevents the app store ban from taking effect, comes as concerns grow over TikTok's potential use as a tool for surveillance by Beijing. Currently, 170 million American users regained their access, although new TikTok downloads remain unavailable from Google and Apple's app stores due to the legal aspects of the ban.

Business leaders, lawmakers, and legal scholars are attentively observing; the situation opens a complex dialogue on regulatory, legal, and geopolitical issues. Trump's executive order extends the timeline for ByteDance's divestiture, but the conditions under which the sale occurs remain contentious and legally intricate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025