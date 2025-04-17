Adhikari Seeks NIA Probe into Murshidabad Violence for National Security

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court urging the assignment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate recent violent incidents in the Murshidabad district. Citing provisions under Section 6 of the NIA Act, Adhikari emphasized the involvement of Bangladeshi elements, which allegedly threatened national security. The request is set to be addressed soon.

Previously, the Calcutta High Court mandated the deployment of central forces in response to widespread violence in Murshidabad. Reports and video evidence from April 13 show a Border Security Force (BSF) unit allegedly attacked with crude bombs, reportedly in the presence of state police officers.

Adhikari's petition highlights suggested connections between the unrest and cross-border infiltrations from Bangladesh. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson reportedly acknowledged these connections. Adhikari seeks a probe comparable to the Ramnavmi incident in Murshidabad for a thorough and unbiased investigation.

Further requests in the petition include advising the court to limit permissions for large gatherings or rallies, specifically protests against the Waqf Act. According to Adhikari, previous such events have escalated into violence and assaults on law enforcement. He accuses TMC leaders of instigating communal tensions in the region.

In his allegations, Adhikari stated, 'From Mothabari to Dhulian, Trinamool Congress leaders are the primary conspirators and instigators of anti-Hindu riots. Their agenda endangers Hindus and serves their electoral interests. These actions disturb societal harmony and incite fundamentalists.' He further urged for exposure of the true perpetrators.

Violence erupted in Murshidabad amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11, a controversial issue locally. Over 150 arrests have been made, with substantial police presence in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected zones. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)