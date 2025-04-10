Whistleblower Accuses Meta of National Security Breach and Misconduct

In a striking turn of events, former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams has testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alleging that Meta compromised U.S. national security to expand its business interests in China. She claims the company kept its actions under wraps, deceiving employees, shareholders, and the American public. Her testimony coincides with the release of her book, 'Careless People,' which topped bestseller lists despite Meta's attempts to undermine her credibility.

Wynn-Williams, who served as director of global public policy at Meta from 2011 to 2017, accuses the social media giant of repeatedly betraying American values to curry favor with Beijing, referencing incidents such as the deletion of a dissident's Facebook account under Chinese pressure. Her allegations have spurred renewed scrutiny of Meta's corporate practices, especially as the company's antitrust trial looms large.

The claims have been met with staunch denials from Meta, which described her statements as disconnected from reality and unsubstantiated. Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg having openly acknowledged aspirations to enter the Chinese market in the past, Meta insists that it does not currently offer its services there.

(With inputs from agencies.)