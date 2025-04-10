Left Menu

Whistleblower Accuses Meta of National Security Breach and Misconduct

Former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, accusing Meta of undermining national security by liaising with China on AI efforts. Her book, 'Careless People,' reveals insider insights about her time at the company, which she claims aimed to build business in China at the cost of transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 01:47 IST
Whistleblower Accuses Meta of National Security Breach and Misconduct
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking turn of events, former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams has testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, alleging that Meta compromised U.S. national security to expand its business interests in China. She claims the company kept its actions under wraps, deceiving employees, shareholders, and the American public. Her testimony coincides with the release of her book, 'Careless People,' which topped bestseller lists despite Meta's attempts to undermine her credibility.

Wynn-Williams, who served as director of global public policy at Meta from 2011 to 2017, accuses the social media giant of repeatedly betraying American values to curry favor with Beijing, referencing incidents such as the deletion of a dissident's Facebook account under Chinese pressure. Her allegations have spurred renewed scrutiny of Meta's corporate practices, especially as the company's antitrust trial looms large.

The claims have been met with staunch denials from Meta, which described her statements as disconnected from reality and unsubstantiated. Despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg having openly acknowledged aspirations to enter the Chinese market in the past, Meta insists that it does not currently offer its services there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025