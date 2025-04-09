Left Menu

Ancora Withdraws U.S. Steel Board Nominations Amid National Security Review

Activist investor Ancora has withdrawn its nominations for U.S. Steel's board following a call by President Trump for a review of Nippon Steel's bid. Ancora, with a minor stake, had previously contested the merger but now endorses it, expecting national security concerns to be resolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:23 IST
Ancora Withdraws U.S. Steel Board Nominations Amid National Security Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Activist investor Ancora announced on Wednesday its decision to withdraw nominations for the board of U.S. Steel. This move followed President Donald Trump's mandate for a national security review concerning Japan's Nippon Steel bid for the company.

The announcement comes shortly after U.S. Steel indicated Ancora Holdings, which has a minor stake, supports Nippon's bid. Previously, Ancora aimed to derail the merger but now reveals a cash offer plan of $75 per share while officially standing back from the $55 per share Nippon deal.

Ancora's campaign suspension suggests confidence in steps taken by U.S. Steel and Nippon against national concerns. Trump had previously rejected Nippon's purchase attempts to safeguard American supply chains, leading Ancora to challenge U.S. Steel's CEO David Burritt's leadership with board nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025