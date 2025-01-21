Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Stalls Foreign Aid

President Donald Trump has mandated a 90-day halt on foreign development assistance. The freeze will allow time for evaluating the efficiency and alignment of aid programs with U.S. foreign policy, as per the executive order involving all relevant departments and agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 07:46 IST
In a significant policy move, U.S. President Donald Trump has instituted a 90-day pause on foreign development aid. The decision, aimed at assessing program efficiency and policy alignment, could redefine the U.S. approach to foreign assistance.

The executive order requires all department and agency heads involved in foreign development assistance to hold off on new financial obligations and disbursements immediately.

This sweeping action underscores the administration's intent to scrutinize aid programs more closely, ensuring they serve U.S. foreign policy interests effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

