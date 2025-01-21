Trump's Executive Order Stalls Foreign Aid
President Donald Trump has mandated a 90-day halt on foreign development assistance. The freeze will allow time for evaluating the efficiency and alignment of aid programs with U.S. foreign policy, as per the executive order involving all relevant departments and agencies.
The executive order requires all department and agency heads involved in foreign development assistance to hold off on new financial obligations and disbursements immediately.
This sweeping action underscores the administration's intent to scrutinize aid programs more closely, ensuring they serve U.S. foreign policy interests effectively.
