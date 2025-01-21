Trump's Executive Order Stalls Foreign Aid

In a significant policy move, U.S. President Donald Trump has instituted a 90-day pause on foreign development aid. The decision, aimed at assessing program efficiency and policy alignment, could redefine the U.S. approach to foreign assistance.

The executive order requires all department and agency heads involved in foreign development assistance to hold off on new financial obligations and disbursements immediately.

This sweeping action underscores the administration's intent to scrutinize aid programs more closely, ensuring they serve U.S. foreign policy interests effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)