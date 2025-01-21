Left Menu

KPMG Audit Under Fire: UK's Financial Landscape in Flux

The UK's Financial Reporting Council is probing KPMG's audit of Entain. The Bank of England proposes a 'concierge' service for foreign firms. UK ministers endorse airport expansions, aligning Northern Ireland with EU laws. Heathrow’s third runway gains government support, highlighting economic revitalization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:28 IST
KPMG Audit Under Fire: UK's Financial Landscape in Flux
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Financial Reporting Council in the UK has launched an investigation into KPMG's 2022 audit of Entain, marking a major setback for the firm among the 'Big Four' accounting companies.

In a bid to attract foreign businesses, the Bank of England is mulling over introducing a 'concierge service,' a concept borrowed from Singapore, as discussed by Sam Woods of the Bank's Prudential Regulation Authority on Monday.

Meanwhile, the UK government is moving to approve expansions at Gatwick and Luton airports in an effort to stimulate economic growth, alongside supporting Heathrow Airport's proposed third runway. Additionally, it has dismissed unionist objections to new EU regulations in Northern Ireland, further aligning the region with Brussels' standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025