Trump's Panama Canal Remarks Stir Tensions

US President Donald Trump has sparked a new wave of nationalist sentiment and concern in Panama by insisting that the United States should reclaim control of the Panama Canal. Trump's remarks, which include allegations of unfair treatment of American ships and concerns over Chinese operations, have been met with strong opposition from Panama's leadership.

In response, Panama President José Raúl Mulino firmly stated that the canal belongs to Panama and will remain under its control. His remarks follow Trump's previous suggestions that military force might be used to take back the canal. For Panamanians, the canal represents national pride, and Trump's comments evoke memories of the 1989 US invasion.

The canal's current administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez, refuted claims of Chinese control, emphasizing the canal's neutrality and noting the involvement of international companies, including American ones, in its operations. Meanwhile, Panamanians remain alert to the implications of Trump's threats as they recall past US military actions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)