Left Menu

Trump's Panama Canal Remarks Stir Tensions

US President Donald Trump has reignited tensions over the Panama Canal, suggesting that the US should reclaim control over it due to unfair treatment and Chinese influence. Panama's President José Raúl Mulino defended the canal as Panama's territory, recalling past US interventions and local sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:05 IST
Trump's Panama Canal Remarks Stir Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has sparked a new wave of nationalist sentiment and concern in Panama by insisting that the United States should reclaim control of the Panama Canal. Trump's remarks, which include allegations of unfair treatment of American ships and concerns over Chinese operations, have been met with strong opposition from Panama's leadership.

In response, Panama President José Raúl Mulino firmly stated that the canal belongs to Panama and will remain under its control. His remarks follow Trump's previous suggestions that military force might be used to take back the canal. For Panamanians, the canal represents national pride, and Trump's comments evoke memories of the 1989 US invasion.

The canal's current administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez, refuted claims of Chinese control, emphasizing the canal's neutrality and noting the involvement of international companies, including American ones, in its operations. Meanwhile, Panamanians remain alert to the implications of Trump's threats as they recall past US military actions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025