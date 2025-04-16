Former President Ollanta Humala Sentenced in Odebrecht Scandal

In a landmark judgment, a Peruvian court on Tuesday sentenced former President Ollanta Humala to 15 years in prison for accepting illicit campaign contributions from the infamous Brazilian construction company, Odebrecht, known today as Novonor. Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia, also received a 15-year sentence and sought asylum at the Brazilian embassy in Lima following the verdict.

The court ruling adds Humala to the list of Peruvian presidents entangled in the wide-reaching 'Lava Jato' corruption scandal, a saga that has implicated many former leaders across Latin America. Humala, who governed Peru from 2011 to 2016, will join other ex-presidents at a specially built police base for jailed leaders. Prosecutors argued the illicit funds supported his successful 2011 campaign.

Despite this decisive sentence, Humala's defense strongly criticized the judgment, labeling it as 'excessive' and the result of political persecution. As other high-profile figures have faced imprisonment, the broader implications of the Odebrecht scandal continue to unfold within Peru's political landscape. An appeal is expected following the full sentencing announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)