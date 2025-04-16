Left Menu

Trump's New Approach to Immigration: Self-Deportation with Benefits

US President Donald Trump proposes a 'self-deportation' program, offering money and airfare to immigrants in the country illegally to leave voluntarily. Trump aims to ease immigration tensions while proposing to re-admit 'good' immigrants legally. The plan diverges from his usual hardline stance on immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising shift from his typically stringent immigration policies, US President Donald Trump has unveiled a 'self-deportation' program. This initiative offers financial incentives and airfare to undocumented immigrants willing to leave the country voluntarily. Trump shared this plan during a taped interview with Fox Noticias that aired on Tuesday.

The president, known for his hardline stance on immigration, emphasized the need to focus on expelling 'murderers' while giving others the chance to self-deport, with the possibility of returning legally if deemed beneficial. Although lacking in precise details and timeline, Trump's plan marks a notable deviation from his previous promises of mass deportations.

Further underlining his intentions, Trump expressed a desire to aid industries like agriculture and hospitality by facilitating the legal return of workers. He assured that these measures would provide comfort to farmers seeking reliable staffing. Fox Noticias reported that the interview with Trump was recorded on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

