Trump's New Approach to Immigration: Self-Deportation with Benefits

In a surprising shift from his typically stringent immigration policies, US President Donald Trump has unveiled a 'self-deportation' program. This initiative offers financial incentives and airfare to undocumented immigrants willing to leave the country voluntarily. Trump shared this plan during a taped interview with Fox Noticias that aired on Tuesday.

The president, known for his hardline stance on immigration, emphasized the need to focus on expelling 'murderers' while giving others the chance to self-deport, with the possibility of returning legally if deemed beneficial. Although lacking in precise details and timeline, Trump's plan marks a notable deviation from his previous promises of mass deportations.

Further underlining his intentions, Trump expressed a desire to aid industries like agriculture and hospitality by facilitating the legal return of workers. He assured that these measures would provide comfort to farmers seeking reliable staffing. Fox Noticias reported that the interview with Trump was recorded on Monday.

