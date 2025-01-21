Left Menu

Tragic Asphyxiation Claims Three in Unnao

A tragic incident in Bangarmau, Unnao, sees a woman and her two children die from asphyxiation after lighting a brazier in a closed room. The family, including army personnel Alok Singh, faced the accident when relatives found their bodies. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:11 IST
Tragic Asphyxiation Claims Three in Unnao
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district as a woman and her two children allegedly succumbed to asphyxiation. According to local police on Tuesday, the family lit a brazier inside a closed room, which likely led to their demise due to gas accumulation.

Bangarmau area authorities conveyed that the incident involved Alok Singh, an army subedar stationed in Ladakh, and his family residing in New Katra Mohalla. The heartbreaking discovery was made when a milkman, unable to get a response while delivering milk, alarmed the family's relatives.

Upon breaking into the home, the relatives found Rachna Singh and her daughter Vaishnavi on the bed, while son Vaibhav was discovered on the floor. Alok Singh's brother revealed that calls made to Rachna went unanswered, assumed to be due to sleep. Police have initiated legal proceedings as further investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025