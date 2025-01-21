Tragic Asphyxiation Claims Three in Unnao

A tragic event unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district as a woman and her two children allegedly succumbed to asphyxiation. According to local police on Tuesday, the family lit a brazier inside a closed room, which likely led to their demise due to gas accumulation.

Bangarmau area authorities conveyed that the incident involved Alok Singh, an army subedar stationed in Ladakh, and his family residing in New Katra Mohalla. The heartbreaking discovery was made when a milkman, unable to get a response while delivering milk, alarmed the family's relatives.

Upon breaking into the home, the relatives found Rachna Singh and her daughter Vaishnavi on the bed, while son Vaibhav was discovered on the floor. Alok Singh's brother revealed that calls made to Rachna went unanswered, assumed to be due to sleep. Police have initiated legal proceedings as further investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)