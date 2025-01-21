UNDP Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Pledges Recovery and Development Support

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has hailed the beginning of a ceasefire in Gaza as a crucial step toward ending the devastating cycle of violence and addressing the region's dire humanitarian crisis. Through its Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People (PAPP), UNDP is committed to advancing both immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts for Palestinians.

As part of the broader UN mission, UNDP’s efforts focus on clearing debris, providing emergency employment opportunities, offering transitional shelter, and supporting essential public services. These interventions aim to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's population while setting the stage for sustainable development.

Based on detailed assessments and collaboration with the Palestinian Authority, UNDP plans to:

Restore Livelihoods : Initiatives to help families rebuild income-generating activities and local economies.

: Initiatives to help families rebuild income-generating activities and local economies. Rehabilitate Infrastructure : Repairing roads, schools, hospitals, and other vital facilities damaged during the conflict.

: Repairing roads, schools, hospitals, and other vital facilities damaged during the conflict. Support Locally Driven Solutions: Encouraging community-led approaches to address pressing needs and enhance resilience.

Early Recovery for Long-Term Development

UNDP emphasizes that early recovery efforts must complement immediate humanitarian aid. This approach aims to transition from emergency responses to sustainable development. Rapid facilitation of access to goods, a secure environment, and measures to restore economic activity are essential for scaling up recovery efforts.

Devastating Development Setbacks

The conflict has rolled back Gaza’s development by an alarming 69 years, UNDP reports. This regression highlights the need for a robust strategy that not only addresses immediate needs but also lays a foundation for self-reliance, dignity, and socio-economic stability for Palestinians.

“Development in Gaza has been catastrophically reversed. UNDP stands with the Palestinian people to support recovery efforts that are locally led and aimed at rebuilding lives and communities,” said a UNDP spokesperson.

Global and Regional Collaboration

UNDP is working in tandem with international and regional partners to ensure a coordinated response. This includes advocating for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid, rebuilding key infrastructure, and supporting local governance systems to deliver public services effectively.

A Path Forward

The ceasefire provides a critical opportunity to break the cycle of violence and foster conditions for lasting peace and development. UNDP’s strategy focuses on addressing the root causes of instability, creating employment opportunities, enhancing education, and ensuring that the people of Gaza can rebuild their lives with dignity.

By prioritizing Palestinian-led recovery and development, UNDP reaffirms its commitment to building resilience and fostering a sustainable future for Gaza and the broader occupied Palestinian territory.