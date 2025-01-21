Karnataka High Court Judge Highlights Brahmin Contributions to Indian Constitution
Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court praised the role of Brahmins in drafting the Indian Constitution, echoing a statement by Dr B R Ambedkar. Speaking at the 'Vishwamitra' convention, Dixit highlighted how key Brahmin figures contributed to India's legal framework while addressing community perspectives.
In a recent highlight, Justice Krishna S Dixit of the Karnataka High Court emphasized the substantial contributions of Brahmins in drafting the Indian Constitution. Speaking at the 'Vishwamitra' convention, he referenced Dr B R Ambedkar's remarks about the pivotal roles played by prominent Brahmin figures in shaping India's founding legal document.
Justice Dixit pointed to B N Rau's crucial input in framing the initial draft, which greatly accelerated the Constitution's completion timeline. He noted that three out of the seven members of the drafting committee were Brahmins, praising their indispensable role in the process.
While asserting that the term 'Brahmin' should align with 'Varna' instead of caste, Dixit addressed historical misrepresentations by celebrating figures like Vedavyasa and Valmiki from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, Justice V Srishananda defended the relevance of such cultural conventions amidst socio-economic challenges.
