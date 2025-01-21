Major Blow to Naxalism: Security Forces Kill 14 in Joint Operation

A significant operation on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border saw security forces eliminate 14 Naxals, including a key CPI (Maoists) leader with a Rs 1 crore reward on his head. This joint effort by central and state forces highlights the ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the encounter as a significant achievement in making India Naxal-free. The operation involved the District Reserve Guard of Chhattisgarh Police, CoBRA commandos of the CRPF, and Special Operation Group personnel from Odisha Police, who acted on intelligence inputs in the Kularighat reserve forest area.

Two female militants were identified among the deceased. In additional skirmishes, police retrieved a cache of firearms and explosive devices. The operation underscores the Modi government's resolve to tackle Naxalism, with successful encounters having eliminated numerous militants in recent years.

