CM Yogi Adityanath: Resolving Public Grievances with Dedication

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state government's commitment to resolving public grievances, assuring citizens that no injustice would occur under his administration. On Tuesday, he addressed concerns of approximately 100 citizens at a Janata Darshan held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in Gorakhnath Temple.

The Chief Minister warned officials against negligence in handling people's issues, insisting on swift and satisfactory resolutions. He emphasized that any delay in addressing grievances would not be tolerated, sending a strong message to the administration regarding responsiveness and accountability.

During the event, several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatments. Adityanath assured them of government support and instructed officials to hasten the preparation of treatment cost estimates, focusing on arranging necessary medical interventions without delay.

