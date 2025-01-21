Prisoner Exchange Bridges Past Conflicts: An Afghan's Release for U.S. Citizens
The United States released Afghan Khan Mohammad, convicted of narco-terrorism, in exchange for U.S. detainees Ryan Corbett and William McKenty. This swap resulted from extensive negotiations, aiming to foster Afghan-American relations, assisted by Qatar. Corbett's family expressed joy and acknowledged both U.S. administrations facilitating the exchange.
The U.S. government has released an Afghan citizen, Khan Mohammad, sentenced to life imprisonment for narco-terrorism, in a prisoner exchange involving American captives Ryan Corbett and William McKenty. The exchange, announced by Kabul officials, symbolizes years-long negotiations between Afghan and U.S. authorities.
Khan Mohammad, once imprisoned in the U.S., was convicted in 2008 for drug smuggling and attempts to attack U.S. troops using rockets. His release comes amid an effort to normalize ties with Afghanistan, underscored by both nations' governments in their official statements.
The return of Ryan Corbett, NGO worker and one of the freed Americans, was celebrated by his family. Another American, William McKenty, was also among those released. The exchange involved Qatari mediation and marked the end of an era between two contrasting U.S. administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
